A Final Farewell For All: Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites To Be Screened Across Assam

Guwahati: In a heartfelt move to include fans in the final farewell of Assam’s musical legend Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government will arrange live broadcasts of the last rites through LED screens and television across various locations in the state.
“Only around 5,000 to 7,000 people can be accommodated at Sonapur for the funeral,” the Chief Minister said. “To ensure that Zubeen’s admirers across Assam can take part in his final journey, we are making arrangements for public screenings.”
The government plans to install LED screens at key public venues and facilitate television coverage to allow people to gather in their own towns and villages to pay their last respects collectively.
Zubeen Garg’s death has sent a wave of sorrow across Assam, and the initiative aims to help fans share in the moment, even if they cannot be physically present.