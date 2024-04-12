A TRIBUTE To JUSTICE NANI GOPAL DAS

Justice Nani Gopal Das, a former Judge of the Gauhati High Court died on 29th March, 2024 at New Delhi due to old age ailment. Justice Das was born on 20th April, 1936 at Agartala. He had his early education. Saying about his career, after the completion of his graduation he completed his LL.B and enrolled himself in the Bar Council and joined in the Bar in the year 1963.

Though in a short span of time he established his practice but he opted for judicial service and got selected for judicial service in 1966 in the state of Tripura. He then joined as Munsiff on 14.11.1967 under the Tripura Judicial Service and in 1968 he was promoted as a First Class Magistrate. He was promoted to the post of Chief Judicial Magistrate in 1975 and subsequently he was appointed as District and Sessions Judge. Adding to his career, he served as Legal Remembrancer and Law Secretary in the Govt. of Tripura.

He was a respectable person in the the Advocate fraternity for his amiable nature. He used to encourage the young lawyers and his suggestion was to work hard and to update with the judgments of Gauhati High Court as well as Apex Court. He was the Ex-Chairman of Sikkim OBC Commission Pay Commission (anomalies) and Police Commission of Govt. of Sikkim. He was also Ex-Chairman of Tripura State Redressal Commission. He also served as Judge of Indian Council of Arbitration, FICCI, House New Delhi.

His demise was a great loss to the entire legal fraternity as he was a great mentor. He was 88 and survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

Subhash Chandra Biswas

Guwahati

