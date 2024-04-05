Gargaon College fraternity paid tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma

SIVASAGAR: Chatra Divas was celebrated by the Gargaon College fraternity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of visionary leader, Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal of the college. In her address, Dr Handique spoke about the significance of the day. She also spoke about the contributions of Brahma towards society and the Bodo community in particular. Dr Arandao Narzary, Assistant Professor of the department of Chemistry, enumerated the objectives of the meeting. Dr Kabita Phukon, Dr Rimjim Borah and Yuvaraj Gogoi, Assistant Professors of the department of Mathematics, Economics and Political Science respectively, Biju Phukon, President of Gargaon College Employees’ Unit as well as students of the college paid rich tributes to Upendranath Brahma on the occasion.

An open quiz competition, conducted by Yuvaraj Gogoi, was also organized to mark the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the quiz competition towards the end of the meeting. The meeting coordinated by Arandau Narzary was celebrated in a befitting manner and made successful with the support of the teaching staff and non-teaching staff of the college, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, the boarders of Chao Ching Kuwari Girls’ Hostel and the students of the college. Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, noted academician and Principal of the college expressed his gratitude to the organizers for the successful conduct of the programme.

