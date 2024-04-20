A Tribute to Minoti Phukan

Strictly and with a straight face, Ma in structed her daughter on the wedding alter, "Don't cry; you will spoil your makeup!"

Ma had this uncanny ability to lighten the mood (actually keep people in splits) in the most serious of situations, with her droll one-liners and slightly risqué wisecracks.

While she has passed into our history, we will all remember her, and I am certain she will always be remembered with a smile or a chuckle, probably discussing or suddenly remembering something hilarious she said.

How could one so tiny have touched so many in such a massive way?!

A life well lived, well loved, and well cared for.

Mourning her would be an insult; let's celebrate her!!

Minoti Phukan, - 25th September 1942 - 17th April 2024

Shraddha 20th, April 10 a.m. onwards, at her residence in Khanapara.

Gopal

Son-in-law

