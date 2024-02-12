OBITUARY: Retired Teacher of Sootea Bimala Phukan

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Bimala Phukan, a retired teacher and a resident of Bhakat Gaon, Sootea, breathed her last due to old age-related ailments today. She was 88. She served as a teacher at Khanaguri Government JBS, Solal Gaon Government JBS, and was superannuated from Nalbari Government JBS. She was closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations in the greater Sootea area. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom. She leaves behind her two sons, along with a host of relatives.

