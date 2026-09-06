A Tribute to Nawab Mahmood Hussain and Mehtaz Shirin

Nobody imagined that Nawab Mahmood Hussain will return to Him so early and suddenly. The news of his demise cast a pall of gloom on the minds of all who knew him. His death has left a huge void in the heart and soul of his only daughter Liyah Mehreen Hussain in particular and whole family, friends and well-wishers in general. The overwhelming gathering at his demise is the testimony of his popularity, simplicity, generosity and amiable disposition. Only in April, 2025, the family lost Mehtaz Shirin, his wife and mother of Liyah Mehreen Hussain

Nawab Mahmood Hussain was born in the distinguished Nawab family of Morioni and his parents were Morhum Nawab Akbar Hussain and Morhuma Sophia Begum. He was fifth among seven siblings. Born in a sleepy town Morioni near Jorhat, all his siblings rose to exalted positions in both in service and society. Nawab Mahmood Hussain had deep affection for all his alma maters in Morioni. Throughout his academic career he was an outright meritorious student. After completing Post Graduation from Gauhati University he worked as Lecturer of English in the Morioni College. Subsequently he joined Assam Civil Service in 1978 and finally inducted into Indian Administrative Service. He left an indelible mark in the heart and mind of people wherever he served in different capacities as Civil Service Officer across the state.

Nawab Mahmood Hussain and his only daughter Liyah Mehreen Hussain were gradually recovering from the intense emotional shock of untimely death of his wife Mehtaz Shirin about a year back. But suddenly his life took a tragic turn that led him to complete his role play midway. Perhaps Allah had different plans for him and his only daughter.

Mehtaz Shirin also possessed a serene soulful personality and was epitome of inspiration for Liyah and husband Nawab Mahmood Hussain. Wish we could reverse the destiny and put the clock back. It is our turn to accept the decision of the Almighty. We can only supplicate before Him for the Eternal Peace of both Nawab Mahmood Hussain and Mehtaz Shirin.

Let’s also pray God that give solace to Liyah Mehrin Hussain at this time of extreme distress, and give her fortitude patience to bear and overcome the grief.

– Dr Abu Kaushar Hazarika

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