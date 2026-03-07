A Tribute to Pramath Chandra Sarma

Pramath Chandra Sarma was an extremely respected and loved senior

colleague for many of us. My personal association with him really started from the early nineties when he joined the District Industries and Commerce Centre, Kamrup as Project Manager on transfer from Mangaldai and I was working in the Directorate of Industries Assam as a Deputy Director, although I had known him from the time of joining in the Industries Department Assam in 1987.

The roots of Sarma Sahab’s family were in a village near Nalbari. However, he grew up in Dhubri, the then head-quarter of the undivided Goalpara District. His father late Kabi Chandra Sarma was a teacher of science subjects in the Dhubri Government High School (lateron Dhubri Government Higher Secondary School).

Kabi Chandra Sarma was at the helm of affairs of this Higher Secondary School for a considerable period before retiring in 1977. It may be mentioned that he was a very accomplished teacher of Chemistry.

P C, as Pramath Sarma was popularly known among his contemporaries, passed his higher secondary examination in the science stream from Dhubri Government Higher Secondary School in 1966 with flying colours securing 7th position in the list. He then pursued Engineering in Assam Engineering College and passed his final engineering exam in 1971 in the Chemical Engineering stream securing 1st Class.

While pursuing engineering education, Sarma Sahab honed his cricketing skills too and became a familiar face in Guwahati’s cricket circle. He was also a regular member of the college and university cricket teams for quite a few years.

Later on he played inter district cricket for 26 years representing mostly the districts of Dibrugarh and Darrang. He was more than a useful swing bowler with an extremely potent inswinger.

P C Sarma started his professional career in the Assam Petrochemicals Ltd, Namrup immediately after completion of his engineering education in 1971.

However, Sarma Sahab after working for quite a few years in this organization left it to work for some time in a few private sector entities. He joined the Industries and Commerce Department Assam as Project Manager, District Industries Centre Darrang in early 1987 and retired as a General Manager of the department in 2010.

It must be mentioned that Late Sarma Sahab was instrumental in identifying a number of potential entrepreneurs as well as providing almost hand holding support to them. A mention must also be made of his singing talent. Till the other day he was sharing old hindi songs almost on every alternate day in the Retired Industries Officers’ whatsapp group. On the day of his Matsyasparsha Ritual, we all pray to the almighty God for eternal peace of his departed soul.

Anup Kumar Baruah

