Guwahati: Tributes Pour in for Journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Noted Gauhati High Court advocate and writer Ajanta Talukdar said that Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty was a stoic, forthright and fearless journalist from whom people learned courage. She spoke at a memorial meeting held at Uzan Bazar in memory of the eminent journalist and intellectual. Paragjyoti Prakashan organized the event. Navakanta Malakar of Ganesnagar Xahitya Xabha and several others, including Basudev Mali, Gaurikanta Nath, Kamal Chandra Medhi and Prashantu Gogoi, paid tribute to Chakraborty’s life and work.

Also Read: Guwahati: Veteran Journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty Passes Away