A Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Shocking news! The moment our principal, Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, posted the message that Zubeen is no more, the heart missed a beat.

Immediately I opened up the TV news channel to confirm. It was there. The Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, emotionally broken, was confirming the news. Unbelievable and shocking.

Memories came flooding.

I used to meet him in Rajgarh 2nd Bye Lane off and on when he started his career. Sharma uncle’s house and his late son Dhruba, the Friends' studio, were the areas of his activities.

Like crores of people in the world and the country, I was a fan of Zubeen. The love started with the album Pakhi. “Pakhi pakhi ei mon…” became a cult song for me.

I used to meet him often in that area. Even after shifting to another area of Guwahati, we kept on going there for two reasons. First, the house in Rajgarh needed renovation and the musical needs of our sons. Zubin had his studio there later. In the evening his friends and fans would gather in that place, and Zubeen would also be there. He always used to be very respectful and would address me as Oh! Daktor…

I knew him and was the biggest fan, but I was so happy that he addressed me. At times we met in the airport while he was on his superbly successful Bengali programmes in Kolkata, and he would always address me as “Daktor. Kot jai…?”

Once my elder son Aneesh was returning from school, Zubin called him and ruffled his hair. I still remember Aneesh was in a daze for so many days. He would say, 'Zubeen touched my head!'

Like all other crores of fans, I would also buy all the CDs with the name 'Zubeen' in it. I and my wife had all the CDs available in the shops, like the crores of his fans, but we considered ourselves as his greatest fans.

He is no more. I cannot believe it.

Two instances I thought would be great to mention here for the knowledge of all the readers.

First, the Golden Jubilee of the GMCH, Guwahati. Although I was the general secretary of the GMCTA, as usual, the organizing secretary was someone else. Of course, I was a member of the committee. The programme had a lot of controversies, and the final programme was not at the level expected by all for the Golden Jubilee celebration for an institute like the GMCH.

The best auditorium was made on the campus of the GMCH by one of my batchmates, the late P. Sharma, with the active support of the then health minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma. On the day of the inauguration of the hall by the honourable minister, I requested him to add some spice to the Golden Jubilee. He asked me what would be fitting. I suggested that the Ramdhenu movie screening to commemorate the Golden Jubilee would be fitting. He called the director and was told that the movie is with the distributors and would not be possible, as the director himself was not in India. He suggested, 'Would Zubeen do?' I was overhappy and said yes, and if possible, with Zublee. Our Honourable Minister immediately called to confirm and directed the pandal and music system people not to dismantle the stage. Although the main Golden Jubilee function was over the earlier night, the Honourable Minister confirmed that Zubeen will perform in the evening and, if possible, Zublee. So, we had the final function of the Golden Jubilee as the ZUBEEN NIGHT. The whole credit goes to the Honourable Minister of Health and his greatness, who gracefully resurrected the whole golden jubilee programme to the level of Zubeen and Zublee.

Zubeen came, and Zublee also came with him. They gave the best scintillating public performance ever. He made the Golden Jubilee of our college printed in golden etching in everyone’s minds.

Second, in Jorhat Medical College. I was the staff president and could charge up the atmosphere with the equally vibrant Principal Dr Debojit Hazarika. I was asked to suggest artistes for the anniversary programme. I suggested Zubeen. I was asked to contact him. I tried many times but could not contact him. I told my friend Dr Hiteswar Baruah of Nemcare to try him. He also could not contact. Dr Debojit Hazarika asked me to contact Zublee. I could contact her immediately, and she was very enthusiastic to come to our college. So, it was settled. We were a bit unhappy for not having Zubeen too.

On the day before the programme, the night Zublee was to take part in our day-long programme, someone, I forget who, said that Zubeen was in Jorhat and would like to visit us. I was overjoyed. I said that it would be so nice. Somehow a complication arose when a senior faculty member objected to his presence in the college. I stood up and said I cannot insult Zubeen. So long as I am the staff president, he is not only allowed to visit us, but he is also welcome. Zubeen came in the evening. On the stage I was with him, and I found that he lost a great amount of weight. I asked him about it and also that I tried and tried but could not contact him. In his simple way, he said that he was deep inside Arunachal Pradesh shooting for Kanchenjunga; that is why. A simple and childlike soul. That was our Zubeen.

Zubeen came. I requested our professor and head, Dr Atul Borah, to honour and felicitate him. I took him to the stage, and the students became hysterical with happiness to see their idol in person on stage. The programme was akin to Mr and Ms JMC. Zubeen was made a judge, and his performance as a judge was not only mesmerizing but sparklingly brilliant. Later proving the greatness of his soul, he allowed every one of his fans to take individual pictures with him. I still remember vividly some of our students crying inconsolably after touching him. One student, I asked why she was crying like that; she said, “I do not know, sir. I am so happy,” and went on thanking me.

These two instances made me feel that God had the intention for me to be associated with two major programmes, and both were graced with none other than Zubeen, Zubeen Garg. I must have had some connection with his soul.

The next morning, I submitted my resignation from the post of the staff president, as I could not and would not insult Zubeen Garg. I was his greatest fan. A fact I disclosed today. Otherwise, I did not say why I resigned from the post of Staff President prematurely. I could not insult Zubeen.

That Zubeen is no more with us. But he has left the greatest legacy behind. His music. I honestly doubt that legacy will be challenged in the near future.

He left us. He left a void, but he left his soul through his music to fill that void.

Shall miss you, Zubeen.

Daktor

(Prof. Narendra Nath Ganguly, MS, PhD)

