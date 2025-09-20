Zubeen Garg’s Death a Terrible Tragedy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi joined a stunned and saddened Assam at the demise of Zubeen Garg and said, “The passing away of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live in our hearts and minds forever.”

