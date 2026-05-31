AAECA Questions APDCL, APGCL Rs 15-Crore Relief Fund Gift, Demands Free Power for Assam Households

Power consumers question generosity

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) has strongly criticised the contribution of Rs 10 crore by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and Rs 5 crore by Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, questioning the source of the money and alleging that it reflects excessive charges collected from electricity consumers.

In a statement, the AAECA said that whenever consumers demand relief from rising electricity tariffs, APDCL cites financial losses. The association questioned how the company could then afford to donate such a large amount to the relief fund.

AAECA alleged that the donation is proof that APDCL has been collecting excessive charges from the public over a prolonged period. The organisation emphasised that APDCL is not a commercial profit-making entity but a public service institution built with public money to serve electricity consumers.

The association stated that APDCL cannot justify increasing electricity tariffs with the objective of making profits, especially when people across Assam have long been demanding lower electricity rates.

AAECA reiterated its demand that the Assam Government should provide at least 100 units of electricity free of cost every month, similar to policies adopted in several other states, to provide relief to households struggling with rising prices of essential commodities.

The association further said that, instead of offering meaningful relief to consumers, the Rs 10 crore donation to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund appears to be an act of appeasement.

AAECA also expressed surprise over the separate Rs 5 crore contribution made by APGCL, stating that the company has failed to significantly expand power generation capacity through new projects in the state.

Calling the situation deeply concerning, the association urged the government to prioritise consumer welfare and immediately implement free electricity support for the people of Assam.

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