AAGNPSEA calls a sit-in against National Pension System on March 12; Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad extends support

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association (AAGNPSEA) called a sit-in demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 12 in support of its demand for the restoration of the OPS (Old Pension Scheme).

In an appeal to the public, the association said that many states, including West Bengal, rejected the NPS (National Pension System) and opted to continue the OPS, and all those states are doing well economically. "This is because these state governments don't have to pay any amount to capitalists in the name of the NPS. They use that money for the development of the state. The loan burden on them is also less. A state like Assam has had to pay Rs 12,000 crore to capitalists in the name of NPS until now. In the event of following OPS, the state government would have to spend only Rs 150-200 crore annually. That would have allowed the State Government to use this amount (Rs 12,000 crore) for the development of the state, and the burden of the loan would have been much less," the appeal from the association said.

According to the appeal, under the NPS, 10 percent of a state government employee's salary and 14 percent from the state government are invested in the share market through the NSDL.

The condition of the around 11,000 employees and teachers taking retirement under the NPS is very pathetic, as they get only a meagre amount as pension.

The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) also extended its support to the proposed March 12 protest for the restoration of the OPS.

SAKP Dwipen Sarma said, "We have been opposing the NPS since February 1, 2005. This pension system has pushed the employees of the state government towards financial insecurity. Securing its employees is a constitutional obligation of the government. The government should restore the OPS for its employees, taking cue from the government keeping its old pension scheme in case of legislators and ministers."

