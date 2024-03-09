NEDFi holds "Business Meet Cum Awareness Programme" to promote entrepreneurs

GUWAHATI: As an initiative towards the promotion of entrepreneurs, the setting up of new businesses, and the growth of existing business enterprises in Guwahati, the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) organised the "Business Meet Cum Awareness Programme" at a hotel on Thursday.

The programme was graced by PVSLN Murty, Chairman and Managing Director, NEDFi, and other senior officials of NEDFi. In his address, CMD NEDFi said that the corporation has made conscious efforts to nurture the entrepreneurial skills of the first-generation promoters. The corporation's focus continues to be on the micro and small enterprises and microfinance segments by extending financial assistance at a concessional rate of interest, mentoring assistance, capacity building, etc.

About 62 entrepreneurs attended the meeting, along with members of Lagu Udyog Bharti, Kamrup Chamber of Commerce, and the Guwahati Motor Parts Traders Association, as well as Chartered Accountants and eminent businesspersons from Guwahati.

To extend its outreach, NEDFi has opened its branch office in Pan Bazar, Guwahati. The businesspersons and traders appreciated the initiative taken up by NEDFi to open its branch office in Pan Bazar, Guwahati, and organise the "Business Meet Cum Awareness Programme" at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, which will help the traders and businessmen easily approach for their financial needs, a press release said.

