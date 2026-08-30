AAJU condemns fake invitation letters used to collect money in Golaghat, files FIR

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Journalists Union (AAJU) has condemned the alleged circulation of fake invitation letters in the names of its top office-bearers to collect money in Golaghat district and lodged an FIR seeking action against those involved. In a statement, AAJU president Pankaj Kumar Nath, working president Suraj Dutta, and general secretary Nakul Talukdar said some miscreants circulated a fraudulent letter claiming that an AAJU mid-term convention was being organised in Bongaigaon on August 29. It clarified that no such convention had been scheduled and urged the public not to make donations based on the fake letters. AAJU also announced the immediate dissolution of the Golaghat District Journalists’ Association committee, which it said had remained inactive for a long time.

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