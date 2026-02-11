All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) announces 2026 journalism awardees in Tezpur

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) on Tuesday announced the winners of its 2026 journalism awards at a meeting held at its central office in Tezpur. The awards will be presented on March 9, 2026, at a ceremony in Bongaigaon district. In a press note signed by Pankaj Kr Nath and Nakul Talukdar, president and general secretary of the union respectively, it was stated that the Prafulla Chandra Baruah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Naren Bora, a noted journalist and pensioner. The Radhika Mohan Bhagawati Memorial Journalism Award will go to Nitumoni Saikia, Chief Editor of Pratidin Time. Additionally, the Swahid Journalist Manik Deuri Memorial Journalism Award will be conferred on Adip Kumar Phukan, Chief Editor of DY 365, while the Hari Barman Memorial Journalism Award will be presented to Imran Hussain, Executive Editor of Prantik, a respected Assamese magazine.

