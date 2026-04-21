AAP Demands Guwahati Mayor's Resignation After Woman Dies in Flood

The Assam unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has called for the immediate resignation of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania following the death of a young woman allegedly caused by artificial flooding in the city — a tragedy the party says exposes deep-seated negligence by both the state government and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The deceased has been identified as Payal Nath, who reportedly drowned as floodwaters inundated parts of Guwahati following Monday's heavy rainfall.

AAP Calls Out 'Gross Negligence'

In a sharp statement, the AAP said the incident laid bare gross negligence and a complete lack of accountability on the part of the BJP-led state administration and the GMC, pushing Guwahati residents into what it described as a humanitarian crisis.

The party demanded Rs 1 crore in ex-gratia compensation from the GMC for the family of Payal Nath.

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