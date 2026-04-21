AAP Demands Guwahati Mayor's Resignation After Woman Dies in Flood

The Assam unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has called for the immediate resignation of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania following the death of a young woman allegedly caused by artificial flooding in the city — a tragedy the party says exposes deep-seated negligence by both the state government and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.
The deceased has been identified as Payal Nath, who reportedly drowned as floodwaters inundated parts of Guwahati following Monday's heavy rainfall.
In a sharp statement, the AAP said the incident laid bare gross negligence and a complete lack of accountability on the part of the BJP-led state administration and the GMC, pushing Guwahati residents into what it described as a humanitarian crisis.
The party demanded Rs 1 crore in ex-gratia compensation from the GMC for the family of Payal Nath.
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Beyond the immediate response, AAP called for urgent, scientific, and long-term measures to prevent recurring artificial flooding in the city.
The party also demanded strict legal action against illegal encroachments that it said contribute to the drainage failures behind the flooding, along with systematic improvement of the city's drainage infrastructure.
AAP stated that both the state government and the GMC had failed in their fundamental duty to ensure the safety of life and property of Guwahati's residents, and must be held accountable for the ongoing crisis.