Schools Closed in Guwahati After Flash Floods, Residents Asked to Stay Indoors

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area on Monday following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall.
The order applies to both government and private educational institutions and has been issued in the interest of public safety under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
"In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area," the order dated April 19, 2026 read.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Guwahati experienced unprecedented rainfall on the night of April 19, with several areas receiving over 100 mm of rain within a span of two to three hours.
In a separate advisory, the district administration cautioned residents about the possibility of landslides and further waterlogging due to continuous rainfall.
“Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Guwahati, there is a possibility of landslides or artificial waterlogging/flooding situations. People are requested not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary,” the administration said in an advisory.
It also urged residents to remain alert and vigilant amid the prevailing situation.
The situation is being closely monitored and necessary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents.