Guwahati

AAP Releases First List of 14 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates across constituencies ranging from Central Guwahati and Sibsagar to Bokajan, Chenga and East Goalpara in its first declared list for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday declared its first list of 14 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election 2026, fielding candidates across a mix of urban, semi-urban, and rural constituencies in the state.

The constituency-wise list is as follows: Naoboicha — Achyut Das; Dergaon — Pulin Gogoi; Gohpur — Jarbom Kutum; Central Guwahati — Anurupa Dekaraja; Khumtai — Ashis Hazarika; Sibsagar — Tapan Gogoi; Ronganadi — Tikendra Thapa; Chenga — Zahidu Islam Khan; Naduar — Ranjeet Boro; Titabar — Pallav Saikia; East Goalpara — Jinna Amir Hussain; Raha — Barun Bikas Das; Bokajan — Renuka Timungpi; and Biswanath — Ananta Gogoi.

Also Read: AAP’s Anurag Dhanda slams MGNREGA changes, calls them anti-poor

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