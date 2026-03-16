AAP Releases First List of 14 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday declared its first list of 14 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election 2026, fielding candidates across a mix of urban, semi-urban, and rural constituencies in the state.

The constituency-wise list is as follows: Naoboicha — Achyut Das; Dergaon — Pulin Gogoi; Gohpur — Jarbom Kutum; Central Guwahati — Anurupa Dekaraja; Khumtai — Ashis Hazarika; Sibsagar — Tapan Gogoi; Ronganadi — Tikendra Thapa; Chenga — Zahidu Islam Khan; Naduar — Ranjeet Boro; Titabar — Pallav Saikia; East Goalpara — Jinna Amir Hussain; Raha — Barun Bikas Das; Bokajan — Renuka Timungpi; and Biswanath — Ananta Gogoi.

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