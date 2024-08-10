Aaranyak launches HaatiApp, solar fence in Northeast region

Guwahati: In a bid to mitigate the growing human-elephant conflict (HEC) in the Northeast region, a premier biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak, is set to launch two innovative initiatives: HaatiApp and Solar Fence Manual. The inauguration ceremony will be held at 6 pm on August 10 at Guwahati.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by the Minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, ITFC (Archaeology), and Cooperation, government of Assam, Nandita Garlosain, and other dignitaries.

HaatiApp, a mobile application, will serve as an early warning system to alert villagers about the presence of wild elephants in their proximity, helping them avoid negative interactions. The app will also facilitate compensation claims for damages caused by wild elephants.

According to Aaranyak’s senior conservation scientist and the Head of Elephant Research and Conservation Division (ERCD), Dr. Bibhuti P. Lahkar, the app will also contain the ex-gratia application form against damages caused by depredation by wild elephants.

Additionally, Aaranyak has compiled a handbook on solar-powered fences, an effective tool for HEC mitigation. The manual provides detailed information on the installation, management, and maintenance of solar fences.

Both initiatives are supported by esteemed organizations, including SBI Foundation, British Asian Trust, and Darwin Initiative, stated a press release.

Also Read: Aaranyak Hosts Two-Day Conservation Education Planning Consultation for Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape

Also Watch: