Aaranyak scientist flags importance of drone technology in NE start-up conclave

Guwahati: The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, organized a North East Start-ups and Entrepreneurs' Conclave 2024 from March 27-28 at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

Aaranyak's senior scientist, Dr. Partha Jyoti Das, inaugurated a session on 'Drone Simulation' on March 28 as the chief guest. More than 25 young students took part in the drone simulation exercise, which was a competitive event.

The aim of the conclave was to display the vibrancy of the Northeast start-up ecosystem, bringing together stakeholders to unite investment, innovation, and connectivity.

Dr. Das interacted with the students about the importance of the application of drone technology in the development sectors of our country and how the same can be used for socio-economic development and natural resources management in northeast India, a press release said.

