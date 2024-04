Guwahati: An incident of fire took place at the Lalmati locality of the city after 12 a.m. on Friday. According to sources, the incident took place in a godown near the Lalmati Durga Mandir. Fire and emergency services personnel were pressed into service, and the flames were doused by three fire engines. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

