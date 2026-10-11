Aasray Foods Pays Rs 7.87 Lakh in Royalties to Assam Agricultural University

GUWAHATI: Aasray Foods Private Limited has paid cumulative royalties of Rs 7,87,080 to Assam Agricultural University (AAU) for Assam Mix, a cereal-based complementary food developed for young children. On October 8, Aasray Foods HR Manager Shibani Mahanta handed over a cheque for Rs 1,02,471 to AAU Comptroller Dr Chandan Hazarika towards royalties for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Assam Mix was developed using technology generated by the Department of Food and Nutrition, Faculty of Home Science, AAU, Jorhat. Formulated by Dr Basanti Barooah, recognised as the "Food Hero of India", the precooked, easily digestible food is suitable for children aged six months and above. The cereal-pulse-oilseed premix contains no added sugar or salt and can be prepared in sweet or savoury forms.

Aasray Foods manufactures the product, which is marketed by Pro To Grow Corp LLP. The company and AAU signed a Memorandum of Understanding on December 30, 2011, for Assam Mix. In addition to the cumulative royalties, Aasray Foods paid a one-time technology transfer fee of Rs 1 lakh to the university. Aasray Foods Managing Director Amrit Deorah said the royalty milestone reflected the continued application of AAU's research and highlighted the potential of academic and industry collaboration to develop nutrition-focused products. He said the company aimed to strengthen the partnership through research and product development.

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