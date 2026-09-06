AUS agriculture students visit AAU Citrus and Plantation Research Station in Tinsukia

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TINSUKIA: As part of an exposure visit programme, 35 fourth-year Agriculture students of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, visited Tinsukia's Assam Agricultural University-Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station (AAU-CPCRS) on September 3.

Dr Raaj Kumar Kakoti, Chief Scientist, AAU-CPCRS, Tinsukia, briefed the students about the achievements, research activities, and mandate of the station.

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