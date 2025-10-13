AASU: Cancel passports of Assamese in Singapore if they don’t cooperate

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is set to stage a sit-in demonstration on October 14, light lamps on October 19, and take out a procession on October 23 seeking justice for soulful artiste Zubeen Garg.

A statement issued by AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said that it would stage a sit-in demonstration in all district headquarters in the state on October 14. On October 19, each regional unit of the student body will light lamps near portraits of the singer. The student body will also take out processions on October 23 in all district headquarters in the state.

The duo said the government should ensure justice for Zubeen Garg, and the police should conduct a watertight investigation to bring into clutches of the law all who pushed the singer to the jaws of death. It also said that the Assam government should frame stern charges not to allow the culprits to escape.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, “The double-engine governments at Dispur and Delhi have to bring to Assam the Assamese people who were present at the incident in Singapore. The government should drag them to Assam if they don’t cooperate. If need be, the government should take measures like cancelling their passports if they don’t cooperate in the investigation.”

On Zubeen Garg’s property, Sarma said, “This is absolutely the family’s personal matter. The AASU and the people of the state want all movable, immovable and intellectual property of Zubeen Garg to remain with his wife and family members.”

Also Read: Four more Singapore-based NRIs will come for the SIT probe: Assam CM