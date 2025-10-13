Four more Singapore-based NRIs will come for the SIT probe: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the viscera report from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) received on Saturday, the CID has found a particular direction in the probe into Zubeen’s death, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said today. He also said that four more Singapore-based Assamese NRIs are set to appear before the SIT here on Monday.

Speaking on Facebook Live on Sunday evening, the CM said, “I think that we will be able to place all the details on Zubeen’s death before the court. Now, we’re much more confident that the investigation is proceeding along expected lines, and we will be able to inform the court within the stipulated time. We’re much anguished at the Singapore-based Assamese not appearing here. Tomorrow, four more of them will come to Guwahati. One came earlier, and four are coming tomorrow; this leaves six more. I appeal to the six again: cooperating in Assam’s heartthrob singer Zubeen’s death probe is your legal responsibility and your moral responsibility, and you will definitely have to come to Assam. We will not hesitate to use the law to force those who do not come willingly. I wish you would come soon, and we will be able to inform the court about the entire incident once your statements are recorded. I reiterate that we are much more confident after the CFSL report that we will be able to ensure speedy justice for Zubeen.”

“I had said the first time on Facebook Live that we will investigate completely and ensure justice for Zubeen. After the CFSL report, I am sure that I will be able to keep the promise I made earlier,” he stressed.

Earlier on Sunday, the CM had said before the media, “As part of their investigation, the Singapore police yesterday sent some queries to their families. Singapore has taken the investigation very seriously, and they sent some vital queries about Zubeen. We collected the information from his family and sent it back yesterday. The Singapore Police are also active, similar to the way we are active on the matter. They want to give us a proper report after conducting the inquiry completely. Our requirements—the crime scene and statements—have been sent through provisions of the MLAT. The documents from the MHA are presently with the Attorney-General in Singapore.”

SIT chief SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta on Saturday said that the names of 11 Singapore-based Assamese NRIs feature in their list and that one of them, namely Rupkamal Kalita, appeared here. Also, that the remaining 10 have been summoned again.

Sources also revealed that now-arrested Amritprabha Mahanta had stayed under the shelter of Rupkamal Kalita in Singapore for four days, following the death of Zubeen on September 19. Amritprabha is said to have ‘celebrated’ her birthday on Saturday, October 11, crying her heart out in a cell in the CID police station.

On the other hand, Shyamkanu complained of body aches, ostensibly as a result of not being able to sleep on a luxurious bed and asked for a massage.

Until now, the SIT has recorded statements and grilled more than 30 persons in connection with the probe. The statement of Arun Garg, one of those who lit Zubeen’s funeral pyre, was recorded today.

Also Read: Trying to bring ten accused based in Singapore: SIT chief