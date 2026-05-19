AASU felicitates HSLC & HS toppers, UPSC rank-holders in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) organized a special felicitation ceremony at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa, to honour students and educational institutions that have excelled in major examinations. The event recognized meritorious students who have performed well in the UPSC exam as well as those who have secured distinction in the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations. In total, heads of 73 educational institutions along with 132 students were felicitated.

The programme was attended by dignitaries including Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor of Nagaon University, and IPS officer Diganta Borah, Commissioner and Secretary of the Home and Political Department, Government of Assam and AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya. The initiative aimed to celebrate academic excellence and inspire students across the state.

Alongside its recognition efforts, AASU president Utpal Sarma reiterated the organization's stance against the National Education Policy's proposal to replace marks with a grading system, advocating instead for the continuation of the traditional marking system. He also raised concerns about unemployment in Assam, questioned aspects of NEP implementation, and emphasized the need for greater academic focus on areas such as foreign policy studies and research on medicinal plants in the state.

Sarma further encouraged Assamese youth to broaden their career aspirations beyond Grade III and IV government jobs, noting the low participation of candidates from the state in all-India competitive examinations. In line with this, he announced AASU's new initiative 'Pratyasha', under which youths from Assam will be trained in Delhi to prepare for the UPSC Examinations, with the programme already underway.

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