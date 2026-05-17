Assam: AASU warns government to control rising prices or risk facing agitations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) cautioned the government to check the rising prices or face agitations.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, "The rise in prices of essential commodities has crossed all limits. The people need relief. The government must curb rising prices, or the AASU and the public will have to protest."

According to reports from local markets, rice prices have increased by over Rs 5 per kilogram, while mustard oil has become costlier by Rs 10 per litre. Masoor dal has registered a hike of Rs 10; onions, by Rs 10; moong dal, by nearly Rs 20; flour, by Rs 5; sugar, by Rs 2; beaten rice, by Rs 10; gram, by Rs 10; etc.

Apart from grocery items, prices of dairy products sold under brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy have also gone up. Vegetables, biscuits, and several packaged food items have similarly witnessed price revisions over the past few days.

Sarma said, "The prices of rice, pulses, mustard oil, milk, etc., have gone up. The rise in the prices of medicines has affected the ailing people. Small-scale tea stalls are on the verge of closure due to the hike in the price of a commercial LPG cylinder up to Rs 3,000. The LPG crisis has also badly affected the hostels and boarding of educational institutions. The latest fuel price hike will worsen the situation, as the rise in diesel prices will increase transportation costs.

The AASU president said, "The onus of checking the prices of all commodities lies with the central and state governments, and in this case, both the governments have utterly failed miserably. The need of the hour is taking immediate relief measures by the state and the central governments, or else the AASU and the people of the state will have no way out but to take to the streets."

Also Read: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) sounds alarm over ‘unhealthy activities’ in Dibrugarh