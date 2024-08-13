AASU felicitates meritorious students at Shilpgram, Panjabari in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Khanapara Students’ Union organized a special felicitation ceremony at Shilpgram, Panjabari, on Sunday to recognize and honour meritorious students. The programme began with the flag hoisting and a tribute to AASU martyrs. The opening ceremony was presided over by the Khanapara Student’s Union president, Darpan Shah, and the meeting was inaugurated by the Kamrup (M) District Student Union general secretary Samiran Kalita. Both speakers delivered significant speeches addressing various issues. The Khanapara Students’ union felicitated 135 meritorious students who excelled in their HSLC and HS examinations, from the Khanapara region.

