Assam: Student Organisations AASU and KSU Condemn Actions of HNYF

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) condemned the actions of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF) carried out in Meghalaya on Sunday. HNYF members stopped Assam-registered vehicles in Meghalaya's Umtyngar from travelling towards Cherrapunji and Dawki on Friday and forced the vehicles to turn back.

"The AASU and KSU are perturbed to witness that tourist carrying vehicles from Assam, both of private and commercial registration, are being stopped at several places in Meghalaya and denied entry to the state," mentioned a joint statement issued by the All Assam Students Union and Khasi Students Union office holders. They also mentioned that the issue has been taken very seriously by the North East Students Organisation (NESO) and was condemned by them.

Both student organisations called for the resolution of the problem through discussions between the Assam and Meghalaya governments. They also added that actions from these organisations should not cause any problems or agony for the tourists visiting the region. While asking the governments to take the necessary steps in this regard, the student organisations also called on the taxi owners and drivers of both states to maintain an environment of peace and understanding.

"AASU and KSU have always supported each other in their quest for survival and protection of indigenous Assamese and Khasis since time immemorial in both the states. We are committed to continue this affirmative effort," added a joint statement.

This development comes after the accommodations of Meghalaya saw a 30% cancellation of bookings after this incident unfolded in the state. Representatives of various travel related organisations wrote the tourism minister of Meghalaya regarding the matter and demanded strict action against the culprits who where trying to prevent the passage of vehicles.