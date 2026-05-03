AASU Opposes NEET-Based Admissions for BVSc and BFSc at Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, Demands Withdrawal of Decision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has opposed the decision of the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU) to conduct admissions to Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc) and Bachelor of Fishery Science (BFSc) courses on the basis of NEET scores, and has demanded withdrawal of the decision.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan stated that admissions to these courses were previously conducted through an entrance examination organized by Assam Agricultural University. Students had been preparing for a similar entrance test this year as well.

However, on April 27, the university issued a notification stating that no separate entrance examination would be conducted for the current academic session and that admissions would be based solely on NEET scores. The notification was issued just five days before the NEET examination, while the application deadline for NEET had already expired a month earlier.

AASU termed the decision as arbitrary and alleged that it had created uncertainty for students who had been preparing for the entrance examination. The student body demanded that the notification be withdrawn and that admissions for the current year be conducted through the earlier system of an entrance test. A delegation of AASU, led by its education secretary Tutumoni Kalita, met the Registrar of the university, Dr Birendra Sharma, and submitted a memorandum pressing for cancellation of the NEET-based admission process.

The university authorities assured the delegation that the demands would be considered seriously and that appropriate steps would be taken.

The delegation also included AASU state executive members Jiten Das, Rupam Das and Alokesh Nath, along with Kamrup (Metro) district student body general secretary Samiran Kalita and All Guwahati Students’ Union (AGSU) president Kamal Mahanta.

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