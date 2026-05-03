Udalguri Imposes Strict Restrictions for NEET UG 2026 at Udalguri College to Prevent Malpractice

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In view of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 examination scheduled for Sunday, May 3, the district administration of Udalguri has issued strict prohibitory orders to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the national-level test.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Jay Vikas (IAS), highlights concerns over potential disturbances, unlawful interference, and the use of unfair means in and around examination centres. Acting under the provisions of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the administration has imposed restrictions within a 100-metre radius of the designated centre.

The examination will be conducted at Udalguri College, where the entry of unauthorized persons and unnecessary gatherings has been strictly prohibited. Candidates have also been barred from carrying mobile phones or any electronic devices into the examination hall to prevent malpractice.

Officials stated that these precautionary measures aim to maintain public order and ensure a transparent examination environment. The administration has expressed apprehension over possible disruptions and emphasized the need for vigilance to avoid any breach of peace during the examination period.

The order has been enforced with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. Authorities have warned that any violation will attract legal action under the relevant provisions of the law.

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