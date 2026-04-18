AASU President Utpal Sarma Demands Public Apology From Marmita Mitra for "Distorting" Zubeen Garg's Songs

All Assam Students Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged distortion of Zubeen Garg's songs by singer Marmita Mitra during Bihu stage performances, saying the people of Assam cannot and will not accept such renditions of their beloved artiste's compositions.
Speaking to the media, Sarma issued a direct public caution to the singer and demanded a formal apology.
Sarma's remarks were framed against the backdrop of an emotionally charged Rongali Bihu — the first being observed without Zubeen Garg, who passed away last year.
"Singer Marmita Mitra should understand that the people of Assam have been shedding tears in the Bihu programme recalling their heartbeat, Zubeen. This Bohag in Assam is bereft of its usual lustre. The people of Assam have been feeling the absence of their soulful singer on stage, and singing Zubeen's songs in her style is something 'extreme'. I caution you not to repeat it," he said.
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Sarma drew a wider line around the sanctity of compositions by Assam's cultural legends, making clear that the issue extends beyond a single performance.
"Zubeen sang his songs in his style and enriched the Assamese culture. Nobody should distort the songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and Bishnu Rabha, let alone that of Zubeen Garg. The people of Assam will not tolerate any misadventure that distorts their culture," he said.
Sarma concluded with a clear demand on behalf of Zubeen Garg's fans and the broader Assamese public.
"The people of Assam want the singer to tender an apology for the distortion of Zubeen songs. She should tender an apology," he said.
The controversy continues to escalate, with the AAYU having already filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station against Mitra earlier in the day over the same issue.