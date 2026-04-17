Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Garg Moves Crowd to Tears at Latasil Bihu Celebration in Guwahati

Bohag Bihu celebrations across Assam this year were tinged with a profound sense of loss, as the absence of cultural icon Zubeen Garg cast a sombre shadow over what is ordinarily the state's most joyful festival.

At the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani at Latasil playground, the festive atmosphere gave way to collective grief and remembrance as Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, took to the stage to address the gathering.

"His Presence Remains Among the People"

Struggling to hold back tears, Garima Saikia Garg spoke with quiet resolve about the personal loss she has endured since her husband's passing, and the renewed strength she has found in facing the world again.

She told the visibly emotional audience that in the days following his death, she had found it difficult to face people. But she said she now feels a sense of strength, expressing her belief that Zubeen Garg's presence continues to live on through the people who loved him.

Her words moved many in the crowd to tears, transforming what had begun as a celebration into a deeply felt moment of collective tribute.

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