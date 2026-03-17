AASU Raises Concern Over Neglect of Zubeen Garg's Memorial Site

Six months after the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the site where he was cremated remains in a state of neglect — and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has had enough.
AASU President Utpal Sarma on Monday publicly raised concern about the condition of the cremation site, calling the lack of progress in its development a matter of serious concern.
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Despite drawing a steady stream of admirers from across Assam, the cremation site has seen little to no development since Zubeen Garg's passing.
Sarma pointed out that the site is currently covered with poor-quality tarpaulin sheets. Even light rain, he said, washes away parts of the ground, leaving the space in an undignified state.
The situation has become so difficult that the singer's own family members have had to bring and arrange tarpaulin covers themselves whenever they visit to pay their respects.
Sarma noted that a dedicated construction committee was formed earlier with the aim of building a permanent memorial structure at the site.
However, months later, there has been no visible update on the committee's progress — leaving fans, family, and public figures frustrated.
With the Assam Assembly Election 2026 notification already in effect, Sarma cautioned that the site's condition should not be allowed to drift further into neglect under the cover of electoral preoccupations.
He stopped short of demanding a full construction push immediately, but urged the committee to at minimum carry out temporary improvements to ensure the memorial remains dignified and accessible for those who continue to visit.
"The place receives a large number of admirers from across Assam," Sarma said, underlining that the site holds deep emotional significance for the people of the state.