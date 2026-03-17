AASU Raises Concern Over Neglect of Zubeen Garg's Memorial Site

Despite drawing a steady stream of admirers from across Assam, the cremation site has seen little to no development since Zubeen Garg's passing.

Sarma pointed out that the site is currently covered with poor-quality tarpaulin sheets. Even light rain, he said, washes away parts of the ground, leaving the space in an undignified state.

The situation has become so difficult that the singer's own family members have had to bring and arrange tarpaulin covers themselves whenever they visit to pay their respects.