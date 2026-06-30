AASU reiterates demand on Assam’s flood and erosion crisis

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma said that the ongoing flood and erosion situation in the state has caused large-scale devastation.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Sarma said that both issues have led to widespread damage across Assam.

He stated that AASU has long been demanding that Assam's flood and erosion crisis be declared a national problem, but the government has not yet made any concrete progress towards a permanent solution.

Sarma further said that whenever the demand is raised, the government tends to respond, but Assam's problems are often treated as secondary despite the scale of damage caused every year. Referring to the recent flood situation in Dhemaji, he said that those affected by floods must be provided adequate relief and compensation.

He added that, irrespective of the level of effort required, a long-term and permanent solution must be pursued for Assam's recurring flood and erosion crisis.

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