Major Rivers in Bongaigaon Flow Above Danger Mark Amid Rising Flood Threat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Persistent rainfall and the continuous inflow of water from Bhutan have pushed the water levels of major rivers in Bongaigaon district above the danger mark, raising fears of flooding in several low-lying areas.

District Disaster Management Officer Ananta Shyamanta said that the Manas river was flowing 1.01 metres above the danger level, while the Aie river was 0.20 metres above the danger level.

He said that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with any flood situation. “A total of 15 rescue boats of the NDRF, SDRF, and SSB have been kept on standby, while a 30-member NDRF team, disaster management personnel, and other officials remain on high alert to respond to any emergency,” Shyamanta said.

“As a precautionary measure, around 50 residents of Bashbari Part-II village were shifted to a safer place on Sunday as the water level of the Aie river continued to rise,” Shyamanta said.

He added that, according to the weather forecast, rainfall was expected to reduce from July 1, which may lead to a gradual fall in the river water levels.

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