AASU Stages Symbolic Funeral Processions Across Assam Over Soaring Essential Commodity Prices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) intensified its agitation against the rising prices of essential commodities on Thursday, staging symbolic funeral processions of the state’s Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department across Assam.

In Guwahati, hundreds of AASU members carrying placards and flags took out a procession from Swahid Nyas at Uzan Bazar, demanding immediate government intervention to control the prices of food and other essential commodities.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said the symbolic funeral was intended to highlight what the organisation described as the department’s failure to address consumers’ concerns. He alleged that the department had failed to effectively monitor food prices and public distribution.

Sarma also warned Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai to take steps to address the issue, saying that those entrusted with responsibility should work for the people or face public opposition.

He further alleged that prices of essential commodities tend to rise after elections and accused the government of failing to provide relief to people facing an increasing cost of living.

On August 27, the student body had staged protests across Assam over the rising cost of essential commodities.

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