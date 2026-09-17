AASU to Pay Melodious Tribute to Zubeen Garg across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will organise a special programme titled 'Puhorore Saaki Gosi' at every district headquarters across Assam on September 19 to pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg.

The programme will be held following an appeal by AASU, with district students' unions set to involve local artistes, students, prominent citizens and members of the public. As part of the programme, participants will perform Zubeen Garg's timeless song 'Mayabini' and organise various positive and creative activities to celebrate his thoughts, creations and consciousness.

AASU will centrally organise the 'Puhorore Saaki Gosi' programme at Latasil playground in Guwahati.

AASU president Utpal Sarma appealed to people to participate in the programme and said the light of the "great being" named Zubeen Garg should spread in all directions.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's Fan Cycles From Lakhimpur To Sonapur To Pay Tribute To The Singer