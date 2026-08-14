AASU Urges Special Measures to Protect School Classes as Teachers Join Assam Census Duty

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon urged the Assam Government and census authorities to adopt a special mechanism to ensure that regular classes in educational institutions were not disrupted while teachers were engaged in census-related duties.

The students’ body, however, extended its full cooperation to the census process that has begun in Assam and appealed to people across the State to participate positively in the exercise, which it said was linked to the secure future of Assam’s indigenous people.

AASU said teachers were among those involved in the census process and their participation was necessary for its smooth conduct. However, it pointed out that classes in private educational institutions would continue normally for nearly two months during the census exercise. Without a special arrangement, regular classes in government educational institutions alone could be affected.

The union also noted that half-yearly examinations had been scheduled for September. It warned that disruption of regular classes in government institutions could create difficulties for students appearing in the examinations and potentially lead to a loss of confidence among parents in government educational institutions.

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