Assam: NBCC appeals for upholding religious freedom in Census operation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The National Boro Christian Council (NBCC), a conglomeration of different Christian denominations, has taken note of the recent appeal made by certain organisations following the recognition of Bathouism as a distinct religion, requesting that all Bodos, irrespective of the religion they presently profess, record their religion as Bathou during the forthcoming Census and other official enumerations.

In a press conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Monday, Advisor Sushil Daimary said that the preservation and promotion of indigenous faith and culture was a legitimate aspiration protected under the Constitution of India, as such recognition will contribute to safeguarding the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Bodo people. He, however, said that requesting the followers of other religions to declare themselves as adherents of a religion which they do not profess raises serious constitutional, legal, and ethical concerns. He said that the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen freedom of conscience and the fundamental right to freely profess, practise, and propagate religion under Article 25. He added that no individual should be expected, persuaded or morally compelled to declare a religious identity that is inconsistent with his or her faith.

He also said that Articles 29 and 30 further recognise and protect the cultural and educational rights of minorities, thereby affirming that India’s constitutional framework respects both cultural identity and religious diversity.

Daimary said that Bodos constitute a distinct indigenous tribal community recognised as ST under the Constitution, and this constitutional status is based on ethnicity and tribal identity, not on adherence to any particular religion; therefore, whether a Bodo professes Bathouism, Christianity, Brahma Dharma, Hinduism, Buddhism, Satsang or any other religion, his or her ethnic identity as a Bodo remains unchanged.

The president of the NBCC, Enush Basumatary, said that the Bodo community had, for generations, demonstrated remarkable harmony despite religious diversity and that followers of different faiths have lived together peacefully, sharing a common language, culture, history, and social life. He said this precious legacy of communal harmony must never be endangered by misunderstanding or by any attempt, however unintended, that may create confusion regarding personal religious identity. He said many Bodos who profess Christianity and other religions have expressed genuine concern that they cannot, in good conscience, declare themselves as followers of Bathouism merely for statistical or cultural purposes. As people of faith, they believe that truthfulness regarding one’s religion is both a constitutional obligation and a matter of personal integrity before God and society. Concealing or misrepresenting one’s religion would violate their conscience and deeply held religious convictions, he added.

He appealed to all Bathou organisations, civil society bodies, student organisations, intellectuals, religious leaders, and every section of the Bodo community to uphold the constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and mutual respect and let every Bodo freely and truthfully declare his or her religion according to conscience while proudly affirming his or her Bodo ethnic identity.

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