AAYU Files FIR Against Singer Marmita Mitra Over Alleged Disrespectful Rendition of Zubeen Garg's Songs

The All Assam Youth Union (AAYU) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur Police Station against singer Marmita Mitra, accusing her of intentional insult and defamation of legendary Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg through her stage performance during the Rongali Bihu season.

What the FIR Alleges

The FIR goes beyond the question of musical accuracy, making a pointed allegation about intent.

According to the complaint, "The singer deliberately used an 'unrespectful tone' and a 'besurilla' (out of tune) rendition not as a matter of lack of talent but as a calculated attempt to ridicule the artistic legacy of a legendary figure who represents the heartbeat of Assam."

The union has framed the performance not as an unintentional error — as Mitra herself described it in her earlier social media response — but as a deliberate act of disrespect toward an artiste whose music is considered central to Assamese cultural identity.

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