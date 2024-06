STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station recovered an abandoned Bolero pickup truck (license plate: AS25 DC 4179) in Sawkuchi yesterday. The police are currently in the process of returning the vehicle to its rightful owner.

