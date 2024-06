Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted one truck bearing registration number AS 02 CC 9950 at the Jorabat crossing while it was trying to smuggle 10 cattle into Byrnihat in Meghalaya. One Kurpan Ali, aged 25, of Baghbar, was arrested in connection with the incident. Legal action has been initiated against him.

Also Read: Guwahati: West Guwahati Police District busted gang of vehicle thieves in Basistha

Also watch: