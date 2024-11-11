‘Abducted’ Minor Girl Rescued, One Arrested in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lakhimpur police rescued a five-year-old girl from the Boginadi area. The girl had been allegedly abducted by the family's domestic help from the Beltola Bazar area in Guwahati on Friday. The police also arrested Sumi Gogoi, domestic help.

According to the police, the mother of the minor girl lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station on Friday soon after the missing her daughter. The police registered a case {1218/2024 u/s 137(2) of BNS} and started an operation to rescue the girl. The police also suspect the involvement of the father of the child in her alleged abduction.

Police sources said that the child was taken from the Beltola Market area in Guwahati in an Innova Car on Friday.

