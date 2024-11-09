Plot to abduct ONGC employees: Surrendered engineer Tahirul Hussain placed in police custody

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Tahirul Hussain, an ONGC Assistant Engineer involved in an attempted abduction of ONGC employees, was remanded to police custody for three days following a court order. Hussain, who had been untraceable since the incident, surrendered to the Assam Police on October 28. Immediately after his surrender, he was sent to Sivasagar District Jail, where police officials conducted extensive interrogation.

It needs mentioning that a plot was planned by the banned outfit ULFA (Independent) to abduct officials of the ONGC Assam Asset, Nazira, engaged in an oil rig in the Bokota Nemuguri area in Sivasagar district. Accordingly, on October 6, the militant group ULFA (Independent) attempted to abduct several ONGC employees from an oilfield. Following an investigation, Hussain emerged as a key suspect in the conspiracy. During a health check-up, he appeared defiant in front of the media. According to sources, the police conducted an intense interrogation of Hussain.

Sivasagar Police previously foiled the abduction plot on October 6. An investigation led to the arrests of five other suspects namely Irshad Latif, Safiqur Rahman, Mubin Hazarika, Trinayan Baruwati, and Jorifuddin Ahmed on October 14. Besides, Rahul Hazarika, a former ULFA member known as “Laden,” was also injured in an encounter.

Since the abduction attempt, police have conducted a statewide search for Hussain. They also seized valuable evidence from his residence on Mridul Path in Babupatty in Sivasagar town, including cheques worth crores, a digital locker, a mobile phone, and six vehicles were allegedly used in the plot.

