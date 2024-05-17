ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) duo assigned for spreading jihad

Staff Rrporter

Guwahati: The interrogation of the two ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) rebels—Bahar Miyan and Rasul Miyan—has made some startling revelations, like the duo was working on their assigned responsibility of spreading the tentacles of jihad in entire Southeast Asia, besides provoking the youth on religious lines.

According to sources, the duo entered India in 2022 through the Tripura Bangladesh border. From Tripura, they went to Nepal, where they met AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) leader Khalil Miyan, one of the most wanted accused by the Assam Police. Khalil Miyan engaged Bahar Miyan and Rasul Miyan in a sweater-weaving factory in Nepal. After working there for eight months, they went to Bangaluru and engaged themselves in a sweater weaving factory. In Bangaluru, Khalil Miyan made a PAN card and an Aadhaar card for Rasul Miyan and sent Bahar Miyan to Kanuamari in Samaguri in the Nagaon district, where he met one Matiur who provided him with PAN and Aadhaar cards. The Assam police arrested Matiur last year on the charge of producing fake PAN and Aadhaar cards. Bahar and Rasul then moved to Gujarat towards the end of 2023.

The Assam Police seized as many as 11 SIM cards—four from Bangladesh, one from Nepal, and six from India, including two from Assam. The police also seized some leaflets written in Bengali and Arabic from the duo. The leaflets have some messages. The police are on the job of decoding the messages.

