Accidental death insurance claim of Rs 40 lakh handed over in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Bank of Maharashtra, Ulubari Branch, Guwahati Zone, handed over an accidental death insurance claim check of Rs 40 lakh to the beneficiary of the late Kamal Kanti Dey. The claim was settled under the Mahabank Salary Account Insurance Scheme, and the cheque was presented by Vaibhav Kale, Zonal Manager, in the presence of Gaurav Srivastava, Regional PF Commissioner, EPFO Guwahati, and other bank officials, a press release said.

