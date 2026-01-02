Assam: Youth dies in road accident on New Year's Eve in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid joyous celebration, the New Year dawned in Silchar with a tragic incident that left a young man dead following a motorbike accident on Wednesday night. The body of Arjun Das, a cable operator, was found underneath his bike that fell in a roadside drain heavily filled with plastic garbage and wild foliage near E and D Colony. Local witnesses said that they informed the police after noticing the motorbike in the drain. A team of policemen reached the spot, saw the bike but reportedly decided to pull it up in the morning. Finally on Thursday morning, the bike was pulled up from the drain and the body of Arjun Das surfaced. Locals suspect that the youth might have been saved if the police had not delayed in retrieving the bike. The exact time and cause of the death was not officially confirmed by the police.

