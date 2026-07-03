Accused Claims Rs 100-Crore Fake Currency Syndicate Operating in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man arrested in a counterfeit currency case has admitted that an organised fake currency syndicate has been circulating fake notes with a face value of Rs 100 crore in Guwahati, drawing fresh attention to the ongoing police investigation into Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

Ajay Biswakarma, who was taken into custody by Dispur Police, claimed before the media that counterfeit notes were being routed into Guwahati from Bangalmora in Lakhimpur district. He disclosed that the network is allegedly led by Sahil Ali, also known as Ismail, and his wife, who have been operating from the Katahbari area.

The accused further claimed that several other individuals, including Abdul Gafur, Afsanur Rahman and Chinmoy Kalita, were associated with the alleged racket. He also alleged that the network enjoyed protection that enabled it to circulate counterfeit notes without interruption and urged authorities to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The allegations made by the accused have not been independently verified by the police.

The claims surfaced as Assam Police intensified operations against fake currency circulation through separate raids in Guwahati, leading to the seizure of suspected counterfeit notes with a combined face value of nearly Rs 10 lakh and the arrest of four persons.

In one operation, Dispur Police intercepted a Maruti Swift Dzire near Nagaland House at Six Mile following specific intelligence inputs. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of eight bundles of suspected fake Rs 500 notes with a face value of Rs 2.56 lakh concealed inside a backpack. The vehicle was seized and its occupants, Debojit Deori and Ajay Biswakarma, both from Dhemaji district, were arrested. Police said the investigation is continuing to establish links with a wider counterfeit currency network.

In another operation the same night, personnel of the Government Railway Police intercepted two men at Platform No. 1 of Kamakhya Railway Station and recovered 1,474 suspected counterfeit ?500 notes with a total face value of Rs 7.37 lakh.

The arrested men, identified as Dayal Das and Gulab Sheikh, both from Pakur district in Jharkhand, allegedly told investigators that they had purchased the counterfeit notes from an unidentified person in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area for Rs 2 lakh and intended to transport them to their home state.

Police have registered separate cases in both incidents and are continuing efforts to trace other members of the alleged counterfeit currency network.

Also Read: Dispur Police Uncovers Fake Currency Racket, Seize Rs 13 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes