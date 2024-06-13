Accused of 500 car thefts arrested from Panjabari in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Notorious car thief Dilbar Ali was arrested in Guwahati on Wednesday. He was arrested in a flat in the Milanpur area of Panjabari. He is on the most wanted list of the police and is currently in the custody of Fatashil Police.

Cases against him are already registered in six police stations in the city, namely Azara, Jalukbari, Panbazar, Bharalumukh, Fatashil, and Gorchuk. He was also connected to several car thefts based on CCTV footage and has been blamed for over 500 car thefts in the city.

